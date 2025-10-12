Your Horoscope This Week: October 12 To 18

Taurus, Venus entering Libra on the 14th is basically your ruling planet coming home and tossing you the keys to the wellness suite. This lights up your sector of health, routines, and daily balance. Where Venus in Virgo had you micro-analysing who or what was draining your joy, Venus in Libra is here to restore harmony, but in practical, embodied ways. This is about making your body feel like a temple again: cooking meals that are both nourishing and aesthetic, finding beauty in your workspace, or bringing more play into your exercise routines. Love doesn’t have to stay in the bedroom this week — it can live in your rituals, your self-care, and how you treat your day-to-day as sacred.



Meanwhile, Pluto stations direct in Aquarius, turning the lights back on in your career and long-term vision sector. For the past five months, you may have been privately rethinking what success really means to you, and now the Universe says it’s time to own it out loud. Pluto direct here can feel like an unveiling: a role you’re meant to step into, a professional project that suddenly has momentum, or an inner voice that refuses to let you play small in public anymore. It’s not about overnight fame — it’s about stepping into authority and knowing your voice can shift systems, even subtly.