The Full Moon In Virgo Will Bring Necessary Change Your Way

Since the Full Moon brings many changes, it’s important to let go of previous hurts and start to embrace healing. We have the capacity to use our inner strength and power to mend our heartache or physical ailments that we are coming with. Saturn wants us to move forward. When Saturn was in Aquarius, we did the work to evaluate our situations and see if we could incorporate the same concepts or people to our future. Now, Saturn is urging us to release and swim away from past upsets and move towards what makes us happy. The Full Moon is exposing these moments to us, making it easy to let go. It’s time to use our strident nature to our advantage.