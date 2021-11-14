On TikTok, Everyone Deliberately Sounds The Same Now

TikTalk is also a way of regaining some autonomy, whether the user is doing the American, British or Russian iteration of the voice. Given that being an influencer is a commonly delegitimised occupation — with many quick to sneer that content creation isn’t a 'real job' — experimenting with accents offers creators a means to interrogate their position within the class system. "The illusion of the American dream and upward mobility is shattered. Gen Z does not subscribe to this anymore," Sara continues. "People have accepted the fact that they're not ever going to be materially wealthy but they can sound rich because that's actually an attainable goal." She relates the feeling of emancipation that TikTok voice gives her to her specific status as a Black woman in America. "It's almost like you're saying: 'I deserve to be listened to in the same way that these people are talking.' Anyone can take on this voice. No one has to give you permission to talk with this sort of authority. Me doing this voice but in a comedic manner delegitimises the elite and showcases that these accents don't mean anything. It shows it's all a performance."