A recent survey commissioned by Netflix explored what Australia's pleasure preferences are, uncovering everything from how often people are having sex in lockdown, all the way to their kinkiest desires.
To open up the conversation, we invited sex therapist Aleks Trkulja, and body positivity activist and performance artist Demon Derriere, to discuss the results in detail.
In the video below, you'll find the first episode of "The Sexpert" series, where the pair discusses everything from masturbation, sex toy use and how our experiences and trauma can shape our sex lives.
Here's what they had to say.
