Are Paid Subscriptions The Future Of Social Media? The New Members-Only App Sunroom Thinks So

As someone who prides themselves on being sex positive, Mort is proud of the content Sunroom champions. “The content really makes me smile, going through the discovery feed yesterday, I was just beaming… We are more open with how women can be more expressive with their bodies or talk about sex and sexuality without being moderated,” she says, sharing her hopes for Sunroom acting as a safe alternative for those who haven’t previously felt comfortable enough to share more intimate parts of themselves on Instagram or TikTok.