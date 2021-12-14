The 5 Skincare Actives Worth Investing In, According To An Expert

"Essentially, actives are what makes skincare work and are the ingredients in the product that support the claims on the label, specifically the skin concerns that the product targets. This can include improving the appearance of certain skin concerns such as "premature skin ageing, fine lines, uneven skin tone, blemishes and dryness," says Paulino. "Many of these clinically trialled active ingredients have been studied to change the skin in some way, that with repeated use allows for one’s desired skin outcomes."