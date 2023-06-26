What Samantha Jones Taught Us About Being Single

ADVERTISEMENT
Can women have sex like men? Samantha Jones sure thought so. That was her approach to surviving dating in New York City for over six years as she watched Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda ride the ups and downs of romance in Manhattan. Rather than allowing a relationship to be the driving force behind her life goals, she stayed true to herself, her openness in regards to sexuality (she is, after all, a self-proclaimed "try-sexual"), and her career-minded focus.
And, while her friends — and audiences — might have been taken aback by her candid perspective on sex and relationships, she may have actually been onto something. Think Carrie Bradshaw had all the answers for all the #singleladies in New York? Think again.