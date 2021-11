The New Female Ghost Story From The Director Of Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

While her dad’s gentle presence is there, it is very much on the periphery – Nelly helps him shave and they talk in hushed tones to each other – so much like in Portrait Of A Lady On Fire , the focus is all on Nelly and the magical bond with the women who came before her in the forest. Petite Maman doesn’t have the searing, stop-you-in-your-tracks fire of that film but it packs a hefty emotional punch all the same. It asks, if we met the people in our lives at different ages, would we be more gentle and forgiving of them? Would we choose to be friends with our parents? Yes, coursing through Petite Maman is the reality that we can never know all the inner workings and the fibres that make up our loved ones but Sciamma’s assertion is that it’s better to try – before it’s too late.