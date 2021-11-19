The New Female Ghost Story From The Director Of Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

After the death of her beloved grandmother, precocious eight-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) travels with her mother, Marion (Nina Meurisse), to her childhood home to pack it up. Memories come flooding back and, overcome with grief and stress, her mother leaves Nelly with her dad (Stéphane Varupenne) to finish the job. One day, Nelly is playing in the woods behind the house when she comes across a clearing where a half-finished hut is being worked on by a girl of the same age who confidently waves her over. She reveals that her name is Marion – strangely, the same as Nelly’s mother's – and we quickly connect that it is her mother as an 8-year-old girl playing in the woods. Nelly follows her back to her house and is confused to find it is a spitting image of the very childhood house that they are there to clear out. Inside is Marion’s mother, a kind and quiet woman who walks with a cane. Here, Nelly’s grandmother is still very much alive.