Mecca’s Holiday Collection In Partnership With First Nations Artist Kaylene Whiskey Is An Ode To Joy
The holiday season has officially begun — at least it has at Mecca, anyway. The beauty haven has well and truly embraced the festive spirit, having recently launched its holiday campaign, featuring designs by First Nations Yankunytjatjara artist Kaylene Whiskey.
Celebrating ‘kungka kunpu’ (strong women), Whiskey's artwork graces Mecca's limited edition holiday packaging, making a strikingly beautiful gift for anyone you have on your list this year.
"Doing this project with Mecca has been wonderful — so many people are seeing my artwork!" Whiskey tells Refinery29 Australia of the collaboration. "When I make my paintings, I feel happy, proud and strong and I hope that when people see my artwork on the Mecca packaging it makes them feel good too!"
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
"My art is for everybody — I want to share my artwork and make people feel good, make them laugh or smile," Whiskey continued. "I want to share a strong, positive message from my remote community."
The collaboration comes as a part of MECCA's ongoing partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria, to celebrate women in the arts. "Kaylene Whiskey has the unique ability to unite viewers in a shared feeling of joy, through her vibrant colour palette, depictions of superheroes and strong women, and her interwoven stories of life on Country," says Sophie Gerhard, Curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the NGV. "Her works are dazzling, inclusive and happy, which made Whiskey the perfect choice for the 2023 Mecca Holiday artist."
Whiskey's vibrant and innovative work includes references to pop culture (can you spot the Wonder Woman imagery?) as well as inspiration from her culture and community.
"Mecca’s vision was for the holiday campaign to be a complete immersion into Kaylene’s world — to invite the customer to be transported into the magic," explains Mecca Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Blythe.
"We knew from the beginning when selecting Kaylene Whiskey as our Holiday 2023 artist, that we wanted to focus on the characters and ‘kungka kunpu’ (strong women) portrayed in her work," she continues. "Kaylene depicts these female characters and heroines celebrating, heading off to a party, and coming together — in Kaylene’s words, her work represents 'Everyone together, looking so good'. It was this quote that set the foundation for Holiday 2023 and really informed the design team’s creative process throughout the campaign."
Whiskey's eye-catching artwork certainly adds a unique element to Mecca's Holiday Collection and will definitely stand out under the tree this year. For more on Mecca's Holiday range, visit: www.mecca.com