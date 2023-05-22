Mars In Leo Will Turn Up The Heat For Us All

Turn up the heat! From May 20 to July 10, action planet Mars will be in fiery Leo. Since the planet Mars and the zodiac sign Leo encourage us to find pleasure and enjoyment in all that we do, this should be a fun-filled time that pushes us to express ourselves in colourful and flamboyant ways. Our desires and passions will take center stage, as we assert ourselves in the most dramatic fashion. After all, Leo’s motto is “go big or go home,” and Mars ignites the flame that urges us to act bravely in a high-risk and high-reward manner.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The heart always wins during this astrological transit. Therefore, it’s essential to align yourself with projects and people that light your fire. Enthusiasm for life and the courage to embrace the new will help us pursue our goals. Our confidence is going to peak — which could be a problem. We shouldn’t be too self-assured because being cocky is never a good look. Maintaining a humble attitude is going to be hard, but it is advised. Bragging about our wins and accolades could backfire as our peers won’t want to hear about achievements that do not pertain to them (everyone will want to show off their own fabulousness) and feel threatened. Don’t forget that the ego and pride of people are delicate when Mars is in Leo.
Since Mars rules our sexual desires, we’ll want to put ourselves first in the boudoir. This means that the focus will be on satisfying ourselves and then another. Receiving rather than giving is more important than anything else at the moment. Those who shower us with attention, affection, adoration, and gifts will be the ones who hold a special spot in our hearts as we’ll want to be shown how much they care (through material possessions and trinkets of love).
The tarot represents Mars in Leo as the Six of Wands. This card depicts a prideful man wearing a victory wreath on his head on a horse. There are people cheering him on as he rides through the crowd. The man isn’t afraid to claim success and own his achievements. In fact, he’s willing and wanting to show them off. And, why shouldn’t he? He crushed it and should let people see how amazing he is. The lesson here is to not hold back and to own our triumphs. It would be a crime not to let the sun shine on our accomplishments — it’s a great hindrance to us.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The last time Mars transited the sign Leo there were different planets connecting with the fire sign. From June 11 to July 29, 2021, we had our version of “hot girl summer.” This time around, the vibe is going to intensify since Mars in Leo will be ravenous. The lion is supercharged with a lot of cosmic energy, which gives it extra power. We’ll want to win at all costs — not caring what we need to do in order to achieve our objectives. The transit isn’t for the faint of heart, rather for the ones who are eager to grab life by the horns. Roar out what you want to make it happen!
Key dates for Mars in Leo:
May 20: Mars opposes Pluto retrograde, making us extra competitive in attaining our goals. We won’t let anything stand in the way of our successes.
May 23: Mars squares Jupiter, giving us a ton of energy and exuberance. We’ll have extra pep in our steps as we start projects with a lot of gusto. Positivity and optimism will prevail.
May 26: Mars shares a fraught and intense aspect with the Nodes of Destiny, igniting our passionate nature. The universe is waking us up and giving us hope for the future.
June 22: Mars harmonises with the centaur Chiron, helping us take action towards repairing and mending the past with others and ourselves. We may dive deep into painful memories with the incentive of healing them.
June 26: Mars faces off with Uranus, pushing us to break free from the constraints that have been holding us back. Now, we can live by our own rules and embrace our individuality.