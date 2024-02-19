The Best Haircut Trends From London Fashion Week Street Style So Far

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
At fashion week, the onus has typically been on the various teams of hair and makeup artists to dream up next season’s beauty trends. Almost all of them push the envelope; just take a look at Pat McGrath’s viral glass skin effect on models at the recent Maison Margiela show.
In reality, though, the most wearable beauty trends come courtesy of fashion week street stylers, and in London especially, it’s all about the haircuts.
Last season, we spotted jaw-grazing bobs, beautiful protective styles and a softer iteration of the shaggy “wolf” cut (see: the “kitty” cut). This time around, we’re expecting even more unique takes on the various classics. So call your hairdresser — here’s all of the haircut inspiration you’ll need this spring and beyond.