In order to find your Life Path number, simply take your birthdate and reduce it down to its numerical value. For example, if you were born on July 5, 1989, you'd first identify the separate values of the day, month, and year: July is the seventh month, so its number is seven. Your day of birth is, obviously, five. Finally, your birth year can be reduced down to a single number by adding its digits together (1+9+8+9 = 27) and then adding that sum's digits together (2+7 = 9). So, you now have three numbers you need to add together (7+5+9 = 22) and yet another sum to reduce (2+2 = 4).