I Tried Lelo’s Newest Vibrator & It Impressed My Oversensitive Clit

A deeper dive into Dot's reviews revealed that customers were also pleased with the vibrator's ability to be used during couples' sex as well as solo. The shape is almost like a long teardrop with an extended tip, which I worried would be hard to hold, but because of the broad side, I was able to hold it firmly in place, moving it easily. I could see how it would be a perfect shape to place between two bodies. One reviewer exclaims that the narrow tip made it ideal to use during cowgirl-style sex, while another said they were able to deliver multiple orgasms to their partner for the first time ever. Though I have only used it solo, I appreciate the versatility of a toy that doesn't limit itself to one use — especially at Lelo's luxury price point.