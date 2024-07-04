This Kérastase Routine Is The Luxe Haircare Your Damaged Strands Will Appreciate

Have you ever travelled to a new destination or moved house and, despite bringing your tried and trusted products, found yourself with dry and damaged hair?
The reason could be a buildup of calcium. The potential culprit? “Hard” water, AKA water that contains minerals like magnesium and calcium.
This can leave a residue on your scalp and hair that results in lacklustre locks. Think: brittleness, breakage, and frizz.
Your much-loved products may also not be able to absorb into your hair follicles due to the residue.
Luxury haircare brand Kérastase has created its new Première collection with this exact issue in mind.
What’s included in the collection?
The six-product bond repair system is designed to be layered and help restore your hair’s strength and shine. It features citric acid (to neutralise dullness, stiffness and eliminate calcium overload) and glycine (an amino acid that penetrates the hair to repair it deeply).
The first cab off the rank is the Première Intensive Repairing Concentrate. According to Kérastase, the pre-wash glycine hair treatment is the first of its kind and is specifically formulated to remove the excess calcium from your locks.
Using a strong concentration of acids, the gel-like texture also works to reconnect broken keratin (the protein that helps form hair, nails and your skin's outer layer) links, resulting in strengthened strands.
After you’ve let the pre-wash treatment sit on the lengths and ends of damp hair for five minutes, you’ll then go in with the Première Decalcifying & Repairing Shampoo directly on top. Pro tip: Don't rinse the treatment out.
The decalcifying shampoo has been created with all damaged hair types in mind and targets the removal of excess calcium – along with general strengthening and hair health.
When it comes to dry and damaged hair, hydration is crucial. This is why there are two conditioning products in the collection, one for each hair type.
First is the Première Repairing Conditioner, a decalcifying formula that restores the elasticity of your hair, increasing its strength and reviving moisture that’s been lost through environmental factors.
According to Kérastase, it aims to neutralise the effects of calcium in your hair as well.
The second conditioning product is the Première Repairing Mask. The rich, creamy formula works on your hair as a five-minute mask to form a protective shield and prevent breakage that may occur due to calcium build-up.
Kérastase recommends using the conditioner if you have fine to medium hair, and the mask if your hair is on the thicker side.
How can I tell if I have calcium-damaged hair?
If your hair is looking more dry or coarse, it could be struggling to absorb products through the follicles. Is your hair appearing to break easily or containing more split ends?
A lack of nourishment due to calcium build up can result in weakened or frizzy locks. If you've had a change in home, have been travelling, or are spending more time at a partner's house, then the "hard" water could be to blame.
And while there are many factors that go into damaged hair, but calcium build up may be one to consider.
