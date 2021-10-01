The Kama Sutra is basically synonymous with sex. It's been portrayed in pop culture, analysed by academics, and readily available on Amazon for all. Written more than 2,000 years ago by the Indian scholar Vatsyayana, it's known as the go-to manual for intimacy, sex positions and its grandiose musings on pleasure, relationships and life.
It's important to note that the Kama Sutra is pretty heteronormative — despite acknowledging same-sex pleasure, it's widely discussed in a man-woman framework. It's also fair to say that the way we experience sex has changed a lot over time. Couples sex toys, internet porn and discussions about kinks in real life and on shows like Sex Education (Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix) are all more representative of the modern sex experience.
But a recent study commissioned by Netflix and conducted by YouGov revealed that 12% of millennials had tried out positions from the Kama Sutra, so it's clear that the book is not just a forgotten tome. Considering that it was meant to be a philosophical text, the Kama Sutra provides important insight into sex being a healthy, natural and normal part of life — concepts that are still relevant today. The variety of positions discussed in the book are still widely considered to be pretty adventurous too.
We're all for promoting sex positivity, and most of all fun, in the bedroom. So, here's four people's experiences of trying out positions from the Kama Sutra. Consider this a little inspiration.
*Names have been changed for privacy.