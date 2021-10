But a recent study commissioned by Netflix and conducted by YouGov revealed that 12% of millennials had tried out positions from the Kama Sutra, so it's clear that the book is not just a forgotten tome. Considering that it was meant to be a philosophical text, the Kama Sutra provides important insight into sex being a healthy, natural and normal part of life — concepts that are still relevant today. The variety of positions discussed in the book are still widely considered to be pretty adventurous too.