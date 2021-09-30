Being An Introvert & A Mother Is The Parenting Struggle I Never Saw Coming

I know that without my son and his little brother, I would likely spend most of my time on my own, especially as I work from home now too. My world would be very small. But as he grows and his needs change, he continues to push me out of my comfort zone on a daily basis. Being an introverted mother of an extroverted son is a challenge that changes and evolves constantly, but one I am ultimately grateful for. Thanks to him, I no longer feel like I’m on the periphery of life, looking in.