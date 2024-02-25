Your Horoscope This Week: February 25 To March 2

You’re likely still feeling the after effects of last week's Virgo Full Moon, which may have caused upheaval in your love and social life. This week is an ideal time to start picking up the pieces and processing the lessons that this lunation taught you. The moon’s presence in Scorpio from the 28th to March 2nd is an ideal opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and experience something new, either through the food you eat, the media you consume, or the places you travel to. By allowing yourself to see the world through a fresh set of eyes, you’ll realise that what you previously thought were major concerns may not actually be as big of a deal as you had made them out to be. Breathe, Pisces. Let go and release.