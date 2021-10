How To Stop Throwing Up From Drinking

Some people tend to be sick while they're drinking, while others vomit the morning after during the hangover. Puking while you're drinking is a pretty clear sign that your blood alcohol content is in the "severe impairment" or "very drunk" range, and you should slow down and get help. Someone who is throwing up and passed out is at risk of having vomit go down their lungs , which is very dangerous, explains David A. Farcy MD, FAAEM, FACEP, FCCM, chairman of the department of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Centre in Miami Beach, FL. The best thing to do in that scenario is have someone nearby to watch you in case you do vomit, or call 000, he says. In the emergency room, doctors can administer an IV, give medication to prevent vomiting, and monitor a person's vital signs until they're clinically sober, he says.