Psst: If You’re In The Market For An Epilator Or IPL Device, These Ones Are On Sale RN

At least once a week, most of us partake in some kind of hair removal ritual like shaving our legs, waxing our underarms, lasering our bikini lines... the list goes on. But what if there was a more effective (and cheaper) way to undergo your regular hair removal routine? Enter: DIY epilators and IPL devices, which are currently on sale at The Shaver Shop FYI.
If you're not familiar with these hair removal tools, allow us to explain. An IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) device is a treatment that zaps your hair follicles with strong bursts of light to reduce hair growth or permanently halt it altogether. It's very similar to the laser hair removal devices you can access in salons, only it often takes a little longer to achieve the same results as it's less intense. However, in the long run, you could end up saving yourself more time and money by doing it at home.
An epilator, on the other hand, is an electric device that removes hair by gripping and gently pulling it out by the root. Similar to waxing but less painful, using an epilator will allow you to enjoy reduced hair growth for as long as four weeks. Again, a great option if your time is precious and your budget is tight.
So why are we telling you all this? Because right now, Shaver Shop Australia has slashed up to 75% off shavers, oral care, hair stylers and more, so you can save hundreds of dollars on your brand new hair removal device of choice.
Let's take a look at what's on offer, shall we?
Best epilator deals at Shaver Shop
What we love about this Braun epilator is that it can be used on wet or dry skin. This means you can take it with you into the shower in the morning before work, epilate any hair growth and watch it wash away down the drain. So easy and convenient.
If you want an all-in-one epilating beauty set, you can't go past this baby. In this bundle, you'll not only find the Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex epilator but you'll also receive an interchangeable shaver head, trimmer head, face spa, massage pad and cleaning brush.
This epilator is extra special because of its fully flexible head that makes it easier to remove hair and cover those awkward, hard-to-reach spots.
A budget-friendly option is the Silk-épil 5 which is perfect for those with a very low pain threshold. It sports two-speed settings, one for an extra gentle epilating experience and two for a more efficient round.
Best IPL device deals at Shaver Shop
This IPL hair removal device works a treat and it has over 190 positive reviews online that attest to its brilliance. This IPL device is best suited to those with dark hair and a medium skin tone.
Say goodbye to prickly or bumpy skin with this super affordable Homedics IPL device that's currently 70% off. It simply needs just two minutes of your time and is safe to use on your body or face. Spring is the perfect time to start your at-home IPL treatments ahead of the warm summer months.
While most IPL and laser treatments work best on those with dark hair and lighter skin, this SmoothSkin device will work for people of all skin tones and hair colours. Proven to reduce hair growth by 97%, you'll also enjoy an unlimited number of flashes to touch up any regrowth over the next few years.
Perhaps our favourite thing about this Philips IPL is the fact that you'll gain access to the Lumea app, ideal for beginners who feel like they need a personal coach nearby. Throw any hesitance to the wind and get the most out of your home IPL experience.