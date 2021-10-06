Crymaxing: When An Orgasm Makes You Cry

If you cry during orgasm because you feel distressed or in pain, there might be something else going on — for example, there’s a link between painful orgasms and certain medications, and sex can be sometimes be emotionally distressing for survivors of sexual trauma. If crying during orgasm feels bad, it’s a good idea to visit a therapist or an OB/GYN (depending on if the distress is emotional or physical). But if you’re crying and you feel good, then don’t worry about the tears. They’re just one of the many ways our bodies can react to orgasm.