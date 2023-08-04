Is Cosmetic Acupuncture A Genuine Alternative To Injectables Like Botox?

We'd love to be able to give you the ultimate winner in this anti-ageing squabble, but the truth is that there is no clear 'better' option, as it all comes down to personal preference. Cosmetic acupuncture could be cheaper if you're getting just one treatment, but if you go every week for the rest of your life then, of course, a small dose of Botox to your '11' lines might seem like the more cost-efficient route.