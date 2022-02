Inside TikTok’s Clowncore, The High-Fashion Aesthetic You Shouldn’t Laugh Off

As the Clowncore aesthetic gains more popularity, the brands and creators that have long embodied the aesthetic are getting their credit, too. Take, for example, Hester Sunshine of Sunshine by Hester . “The idea of Clowncore being a trend now is interesting because I have been dressing in Clowncore for almost two decades,” she says. She grew up in the punk scene of the late '90s and early aughts that saw more rock tees, leather jackets, and ripped jeans than rainbow-coloured check prints. “They called me ‘fashion clown’ and made it clear I was too colourful for their world,” she says.