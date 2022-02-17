Inside TikTok’s Clowncore, The High-Fashion Aesthetic You Shouldn’t Laugh Off

While that didn’t stop Sunshine from continuing to embrace the aesthetic, she does note how it’s only now becoming more accepted. “Today, alternative style has really become mainstream. Everyone has tattoos and dyed hair, you can buy rock tees and ripped jeans at Forever 21. As such to really stand out and show your individuality it's sort of pushed everyone to take their creativity to the nth degree,” she says. For her part, Sunshine embraces the aesthetic for the positivity it provides: “What's the point of clothing if you're not making someone smile?”