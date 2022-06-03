At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Dreaded chafing is an inevitable reality for some. As your resident plus-size girlie with thighs that most definitely touch, I know the struggles of unwanted friction down under quite intimately and the need for powerful chafing remedies. Last year, I dug deep on one of my favourite chafing fixes of all time, Megababe's Thigh Rescue. However, I’m a big believer in options when it comes to combatting the burning sandpaper-like sensation, so when I became aware of Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm, I had to see why this product had over 29k reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon UK and over 22k reviews on Amazon Australia.
I've tried baby powder and deodorant for chafing, but they have never lasted more than a few hours. This body glide stuff actually lasted, and I literally felt NO tenderness in my inner thighs by the end of the day.
Amazon Reviewer
Body Glide is a company that makes a wide range of anti-chafing products with the Original Anti-Chafe Balm product easily being the most popular. However, it also makes a version that is “for her” and another to combat foot friction. Before I tested the original balm out for myself, I scanned the Amazon reviews section to see others' thoughts about the chafing solution.
One reviewer, Gina, heard rave reviews about the chafing balm for quite some time but still doubted its efficacy. After purchasing the smallest size available, she gave it a go. “This morning I applied the balm to my inner thighs under a sundress and spent a day walking around in the heat and sunshine; it was hot, and I was sweating, but miraculously, my thighs felt fine!”.
Gina even went on to explain that the anti-chafe balm continued working eight hours into her day. Others seem to have echoed similar thoughts. Another Amazon customer explained that the product has worked better than anything else. “In the past, I've tried baby powder and deodorant for chafing, but they have never lasted more than a few hours. This body glide stuff actually lasted, and I literally felt NO tenderness in my inner thighs by the end of the day.” One person even mentioned that they use Body Glide during their daily 10-mile walks (sheesh) to remain “completely chafe-free.”
With such strong responses to Body Glide, I had no choice but to put it to the test for myself. In the spirit of full disclosure, I was sent a sample by Body Glides PR reps with no promise of a review, so I decided to do this of my own free will. Read on for my personal thoughts and experience using Body Glide.
As I walked, I noticed how the friction was all but gone, and my thighs slipped past each other with no issue.
Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer
“Upon first opening the box, I noticed how portable and easily packable Body Glide would be. I received the smallest size (.8 oz.), but there are two other different sizes to choose from (1.5 oz. and 2 oz.). It comes in a deodorant-shaped container, which also made it very easy to apply.
"I opened the balm, and it appeared to be an opaque white colour. I rubbed some on my arm first, and it went on really clear. There didn’t appear to be any residue visible, which was immediately a very good sign. Also, it glided on my skin super smooth. The product had a very neutral, almost unnoticeable, smell, so it’ll work well for people that are sensitive to scents. While I was wearing a dress, I hiked up the skirt then rubbed a generous amount across my inner thighs to make sure the areas of skin that’d experience the most chafing were covered adequately.
"I went on a 2-mile walk for about (40-ish minutes) and experienced absolutely no discomfort in that time. As I walked, I noticed how the friction was all but gone, and my thighs slipped past each other with no issue. I want to emphasizse the feel of the balm. It is light and kind of feels like ChapStick for your thighs in terms of consistency. It wasn’t sticky or powdery, and it maintained the slick gliding throughout my walk. I went on a few more walks of similar length throughout a two-week span and experienced consistency across the board.
"There was no itchiness or weird reactions to the product. The formula is vegan and natural, which might explain why it’s good for the skin. I would definitely use this again and plan on continuing with it throughout the year. I’d be curious to try it out for a longer duration, but I have high hopes for its efficacy." — Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer