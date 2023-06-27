Restock Your Beauty Drawer With Our Favourite Makeup Products Under $20

Cashrewards helps you to earn cashback when you shop. Shop at your favourite stores and watch your cashback balance grow. It's free to join and there are no fees. Learn more and start shopping right here: https://www.cashrewards.com.au.
If you're anything like me, you've probably looked at your makeup collection recently and thought two things: that half of it is probably out of date, and most products have been used within an inch of their life and have simply nothing left to give. While you can shake a mascara bottle to scoop out every last dollop of black paste all you want, there comes a point where it just needs to be thrown out.
But alas, replacing makeup can be expensive — especially when seeking quality products that look and feel amazing. So, to give you a little helping hand in these ridiculous economic times, we've compiled a list of our favourite makeup picks you can buy for under $20 — yes, under $20.
Considering it's hard to buy a filling and nutritious office lunch for under $20 these days, the promise of stocking up on a good chunk of your makeup collection for under $100 all up is incredible. We've also picked from brands that you can score cash back with by signing up to Cashrewards to ensure your money goes that little bit further.
Happy shopping!
If you have big bushy brows that need a heavy-duty gel to get them in line and keep them in place, try this. MCoBeauty's gel is hefty and thick enough to tame any brow.
MECCA's Off-Duty collection has caused quite a stir recently and for a good reason. Its blush sticks are super buildable, natural, creamy, and pigmented enough to jazz up any special look. It also works perfectly on cheeks, eyelids and lips if you want extra bang for your buck.
Did you even wear makeup in 2016 if this wasn't part of your collection? If you're on the hunt for a new contour and highlight situation, this Australis palette holds up. And for $17.95, it's insane value.
Maybelline's Fit Me! foundation has been buzzed about online for years, and its concealer is similarly impressive. Its formulation can be compared to NARS' iconic Creamy Concealer, with lighter coverage.
Testimonials for this NYX product don't get a whole lot stronger than this — my co-worker Soaliha said she used this setting spray on her wedding day over makeup that wasn't waterproof and "sobbed and cried throughout the whole ceremony, but the makeup remained so intact that even my photographer was impressed."
This lip crayon is a personal favourite of our Senior Native Content Manager, Ellie. She loves how they are easy to apply, buildable and creamy, and finds them "more wearable and less stressful" than lipstick.
Lip gloss is the ultimate low-effort pick-me-up. One of our favourites is the MECCA MAX Girl Boss lip gloss, which is heavy enough to look and feel like you're wearing makeup without being sticky. It's a must-bring on a night out.
There was a moment when this mascara was impossible to find at Priceline because it had a cult following and only cost $8. Since then, we've hunted it down and been obsessed with how lengthening and long-lasting it is.
The Ordinary has been a trailblazer in the skincare space in recent years, and its serum foundation is proof its got serious skin in the beauty game too. It's the perfect lazy day, light coverage foundation that gives the skin enough shine to fool anyone into thinking you haven't just woken up.
Morphe's eyeshadows constantly serve, and this mini-pallette is the perfect staple for both your drawer and on-the-go makeup bag. The variety of colours and strong pigment means it's reliable for just about any occasion.
Nothing in this article is intended as, or should be taken to be, financial advice.
