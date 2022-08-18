At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Trust us when we say, nothing provides instant gratification like exfoliating peel pads — and they're definitely not as intense as they sound. While 'peel' can certainly evoke some sinister images of Samantha Jones' post-treatment redness, that's not really a worry with the at-home stuff, unless you have hyper-sensitive skin (in which case, check with your doctor).
Not only are some gentle enough to use every day to treat scars, texture and hyperpigmentation, but they're not like serums or other treatments that require some patience to see results. With facial pads, that post-facial glow is right at your fingertips, making them especially perfect for prepping for an event.
To get to know the ones worth investing in, scroll on for our curated edit of the best exfoliating peel pads to keep on hand.