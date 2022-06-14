6 Beauty Sales We’re Eyeing Off During EOFY

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If your skincare, makeup or haircare drawers are in desperate need of a refresh, we've got you. All the juicy end of financial year sales for 2022 are kicking off — and they're here to serve.
Right now, brands and big retailers like The Iconic, Adore Beauty, Shaver Shop, Oz Hair and Beauty and more are slashing the price of cult beauty products and tools by up to 80% off for EOFY, making it the perfect time to top up your products.
Ahead, we've curated a running list of the best sales, so you can find exactly what you're looking for without cracking into your savings.
If you're already shopping THE ICONIC's big 60% off fashion sale, you should absolutely swing over to the beauty section and check out all the delicious beauty products they're currently slashing up to 30% off of, too. For a limited time, you can score some sweet, sweet discounts on brands like Elizabeth Arden, Inika, and Shhh Silk.
Missed out on Adore Beauty's Click Frenzy sale? We've got some good news for you! Their EOFY sale is shaping up to be just as juicy. From now until June 18, you can score up to 20% off select cult beauty products like the Laneige Lip Mask, ghd's Platinum Hair Straighteners and Benefit's Ka-Brow gel.
Boy, oh, boy do we love a Sephora sale, and this one is no exception. Right now, you can score anywhere between 30-50% off a range of cult beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath, Huda Beauty, fresh, IT cosmetics and more.
If you're in the market for some big-ticket beauty tech like IPL machines, trimmers or hair tools, The Shaver Shop is having a huge 80% off sale right now.
While Revolution Beauty has always been a super affordable beauty brand, it's even more so when it's on sale. Everything from makeup palettes to mascaras is on sale for a limited time, so you'll wanna get in quick.
Score huge discounts on a range of cult-beauty brands during Oz Hair & Beauty's huge end of financial year sale.
Keen to shop more EOFY sales? You can check out our full edit of all the best deals across fashion, wellness, homewares and more here.