A recent survey commissioned by Netflix and conducted by YouGov has revealed what Australian sex lives have looked like over the last 12 months. While some of the stats may not come as a surprise — Aussies are having less sex during lockdown, and 1 in 10 are masturbating every day — the data also provides some insight into our favourite kinks and unexpected pleasures.
The data shows that 1 in 3 Aussie relationships are using sex toys and a further 1.1 million Aussies want their toes nibbled. It also reveals that 12% of millennials have tried positions from the Kama Sutra, and that 29% of Gen Z fantasises about fictional characters.
Advertisement
Thankfully, in 2021, conversations about sex are becoming less taboo.
We're speaking more openly with our friends about masturbating, we're seeing bedroom kinks and quirks represented on screen in shows like Sex Education (P.S. Season 3 has just hit Netflix), and influencers like Abbie Chatfield are creating inclusive spaces to talk about all things pleasure.
After all, talking about sex is integral to ensuring that we can have a dialogue around safety and consent, break down stigmas and, of course, help people explore what pleasure means to them.
To help drive this ever-growing conversation, we'll be conducting our own research over the next month to get to know you and what gets you off (anonymously, of course). We're after your burning questions around all things sex, which you can submit through this page, or on our Instagram Stories — so keep your eyes peeled.
Got a question about a particular sex position? Curious about exploring a kink but not sure of where to start? Need advice on including a sex toy in the bedroom with your long-time partner? We've got you covered.
Our expert — Mental Health Counsellor and Sex Therapist, Aleks Trkulja from The Pleasure Centre — will take a deep dive into your questions, no matter how big or small. We'll then compile the answers into our Sex Education Sexpert video series that explains the ins and outs of all the juicy stuff you want to know more about.
Advertisement
When it comes to sex, the more you arm yourself with the information you need, the better your experiences will be, so let's get to it: let's talk about sex! Fire off your questions here.
If you're curious to see how your thoughts and opinions around all things sex and pleasure measure up alongside others (or, if you're inspired after catching new episodes of Sex Education), you can sound off in Netflix's Sex Education National Pleasure Survey here.
The National Pleasure Survey was conducted by YouGov Galaxy Pty Limited between 6 August and 9 August 2021. Following the completion of interviewing, the data was weighted by age, gender and region to reflect the latest ABS population estimates for Australia. The survey was conducted in celebration of the launch of Netflix's Sex Education Season 3.
Advertisement