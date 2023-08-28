Now that I’ve been using the mascara for a couple of weeks, I’ve learned that it is definitely buildable if you prefer a bolder mascara. That said, I’ve found that I need to be precise with the first coat, as going over the lashes for a second, third or fourth pass can result in a clumpier result. My tip is to aim for a single swipe on the outer and then inner lashes and a light tap at the base of the bottom lashes, for a defined but not overpowering effect. I’m also thrilled to report that I’ve noticed no smudging or flaking — a pleasant surprise for someone who almost exclusively uses tubing formulas (which this one is not)."