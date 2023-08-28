At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In our many years of road-testing any and every cult-fave makeup brand and beauty trend under the sun, we're willing to attest to the fact that if there's one makeup product that's often very hard to get right, it's none other than the humble mascara.
If you think about it, there's a lot that needs to go right for it to hit the mark. From wand shape to the brush size, as well as formula and colour, there are few mascaras on this planet that have truly made their way permanently into our makeup bags.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With this in mind and the launch of Anastasia Beverley Hills' new Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumising Mascara making its way to our TikTok FYP, what better way to see if this product is truly worth the hype than to have some of the Refinery29 Australia team put it to the test. Here are our honest thoughts.
Zahra Campbell-Avenell, Head of Editorial
"Let’s start with first impressions: the Lash Sculpt Mascara comes in sleek, weighty packaging that looks and feels luxe. The brush has been thoughtfully designed to define and separate lashes. I normally tend to use an eyelash curler (shout out to Kevyn Aucoin) but wanted to test the curling capabilities of this mascara by itself — and I wasn’t disappointed. I found that it managed to lengthen and curl my lashes without clumping.
The first coat looked very light and natural (like my lashes but just a bit better), and I found that I needed a second coat for a bit more oomph. I had to be careful with the application of the second coat though, as I prefer a more natural, separated lash look rather than a thicker finish. I did love that the mascara didn’t smudge throughout the day (most mascaras give me baby panda eyes by the end of the day!) Lash Sculpt can certainly hold its own in the crowded mascara market — and if you’re on the hunt for an everyday mascara that enhances your lashes without going overboard, I’d recommend it!"
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ange Law, Managing Editor
"I’m always extremely wary of trying new mascaras for the simple reason that almost every formulation leaves me looking like a racoon by midday. But when I mustered up the courage to try the new Anastasia Beverley Hills Lash Sculpt Mascara, I was impressed. So impressed that I quickly snapped a photo after applying mascara to one eye because I was so thrilled with the result. My lashes looked instantly lengthened and volumised at the base but still felt subtle enough for wearing into the office.
Now that I’ve been using the mascara for a couple of weeks, I’ve learned that it is definitely buildable if you prefer a bolder mascara. That said, I’ve found that I need to be precise with the first coat, as going over the lashes for a second, third or fourth pass can result in a clumpier result. My tip is to aim for a single swipe on the outer and then inner lashes and a light tap at the base of the bottom lashes, for a defined but not overpowering effect. I’m also thrilled to report that I’ve noticed no smudging or flaking — a pleasant surprise for someone who almost exclusively uses tubing formulas (which this one is not)."
Briar Clark, Style & Beauty Writer
“The lash sculpt mascara really surprised me. I usually have to coat my lashes three or four times and wiggle the wand at strange angles to get the definition and shape I like, but the angled brush hugged and lifted my lashes into the perfect cat eye with a single coat.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
It never looked clumpy or felt heavy on my lashes either. The only gripe I have is over the consistency of the formula; it goes on really wet but dries down really quickly, so if I tried to build it up for more volume it started to look a little thicker than I’d like on my lashes.”
To get the most out of the Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumising Mascara, start at the root, wiggle the brush horizontally and stretch it towards the lash tip for instant length and separation. Next, use the tapered tip to grip and separate the inner and outer corners. Build until the desired length and volume are achieved.
The new Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumising Mascara will set you back $46 for a full-sized tube and $25 for a deluxe mini. Plus, for a limited time, new Anastasia Beverly Hills customers can score 15% off using the code 'NEW15'.