These Are The Most Hilarious & Relatable Reactions to Adele’s Comeback Single

Nick Levine
Photographed by Simon Emmett.
Adele has dropped her first new song in six years and the internet is obsessed.
Titled "Easy on Me", it's a big emotional ballad on which Adele's stunningly soulful voice sounds better than ever.
The singer revealed in her recent British Vogue cover story that she wrote the song shortly after deciding to end her marriage to charity CEO Simon Konecki. As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision made even more painful by the fact the couple share a young son, Angelo.
So when she sings, "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me," it feels very much like a plea for understanding and kindness.
Then, on the second verse, Adele sings with heartbreaking candour: "I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up." It's one of those strikingly direct moments on which the singer's emotional honesty seems to cut right to your core.
So, much like previous Adele weepies "Hometown Glory", "Someone Like You" and "Hello", "Easy on Me" is giving everyone all the feels. However, this doesn't mean fans can't have a little fun with it, too. Many of the funniest memes centre on the fact this song seems precision-tooled to turn literally everyone into a big blubbering mess.
Other reactions, however, are completely and beautifully sincere. Check out a selection of reactions below.
"Easy on Me" is the first song Adele has shared from her upcoming album 30, which is due on November 19. This gives us just over a month to steady our nerves before an inevitable second wave of Adel-emotion comes our way. Bring it on.

