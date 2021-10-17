These Are The Most Hilarious & Relatable Reactions to Adele’s Comeback Single

Adele has dropped her first new song in six years and the internet is obsessed.
Titled "Easy on Me", it's a big emotional ballad on which Adele's stunningly soulful voice sounds better than ever.
The singer revealed in her recent British Vogue cover story that she wrote the song shortly after deciding to end her marriage to charity CEO Simon Konecki. As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision made even more painful by the fact the couple share a young son, Angelo.
So when she sings, "Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me," it feels very much like a plea for understanding and kindness.
Then, on the second verse, Adele sings with heartbreaking candour: "I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up." It's one of those strikingly direct moments on which the singer's emotional honesty seems to cut right to your core.
So, much like previous Adele weepies "Hometown Glory", "Someone Like You" and "Hello", "Easy on Me" is giving everyone all the feels. However, this doesn't mean fans can't have a little fun with it, too. Many of the funniest memes centre on the fact this song seems precision-tooled to turn literally everyone into a big blubbering mess.
Other reactions, however, are completely and beautifully sincere. Check out a selection of reactions below.
Divorce rates are defo gonna triple this week aren’t they.— jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 15, 2021
Adele’s impact
Me pretending to be going through a divorce & listening to @Adele 😭😂 #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/YoGMiB0LE4— Rosemary (@RMasitabua) October 15, 2021
What about that new Adele song 👌🏼 can’t wait till my next hangover so I can lie in the bath crying listening to it 💙— Chris white (@mrcwhite86) October 15, 2021
Four years in therapy after my divorce and I didn’t cry about it once because crying in front of people makes me uncomfortable.— Ida Skibenes (@ida_skibenes) October 16, 2021
First five seconds of Adele’s new song and I was literally sobbing on a bus.
That queen chose emotional violence and I can do nothing but thank her.
Adele’s new song unlocks emotions and feelings you didn’t know you have— غـادة (@__GSami) October 16, 2021
#EasyOnMe— Muneeb (@15__Muneeb) October 15, 2021
Adele's got me missing people i havent even met yet😭😭 pic.twitter.com/byOSvtOaG4
"Easy on Me" is the first song Adele has shared from her upcoming album 30, which is due on November 19. This gives us just over a month to steady our nerves before an inevitable second wave of Adel-emotion comes our way. Bring it on.