"How is it that Black people have these powers but they use them for the benefit of white people?" Spike Lee asked a group of students at Yale in 2001 . It was there that Lee coined the term “magical negro.” And his now famous question is one that should ring loud in all our minds as we attempt to reckon with The American Society of Magical Negroes , the feature debut from writer/director, Kobi Libii, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival . The “magical negro” speaks to the cinematic trope of supporting Black characters magically coming to the aid of their white protagonists. The magical negro’s own story is of little import. They are a vehicle for someone else’s growth, inspiration, redemption. Will Smith’s character in The Legend Of Bagger Vance or Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile are just a couple examples (which are both nodded to in the film). And being in service to these white characters requires the “magical negro” to have a commitment to knowing their protagonist better than they know themselves. Black people, whether in cinema or the real world, know intimately who we are dealing with at all times. But who takes the time to get to know us? Who will tell the story of the magical negro that doesn’t begin and end at how quickly they can get out of the way to further someone else’s plot? Who will dare to ask the magical negro what they need? When will they get to be the hero of their own story?