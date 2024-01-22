We aren’t given much about who Aren is or how he came to be the skittish person we see who cowers to whiteness at the art gallery. Instead, we’re thrown right into a scene which presents the crux of the film’s plot. Aren comes to the aid of a drunk white woman using an ATM and — at her request — he holds her purse and attempts to help, only for her to almost immediately accuse him of stealing said purse. The scene is riddled with clichés but will likely still manage to trigger the stress response of every Black person watching. The sinking feeling is palpable when two white men appear, one is the drunk woman’s boyfriend, to come to her defense. We know how this story ends. We know what happens next. But this is a fantastical film that makes great attempts to flip the script we think we know. And so we meet Roger (David Alan Grier having a lot of fun in a part that never quite deserves him) again. We first see him as the quiet, carefully-observing bartender in the film’s opening art exhibit scene. Roger miraculously appears to have found the young woman’s earring, and, in an even more auspicious turn of events, the purse that was previously and compromisingly in Aren’s hands is suddenly back with the drunk woman. How lucky.