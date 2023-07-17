The New Moon In Cancer Is About To Plunge Us Into The Unknown

It's shaping up to be a wild couple of months (astrologically speaking) because there are about to be seven — yes, seven —planets in retrograde. Although the chaos up in outer space may seem far, far away, it always comes back down to haunt — er, I mean help — us. On July 17, we'll be experiencing another happening up in the sky that you'll want to prepare for, and that's the new moon in Cancer.
Well, it won't be so chaotic. The moon is obsessed with being in Cancer since the moon is the ruler of the sign of the crab, so it'll be doing its thing and doing it well. "Cancer is the sign of home, family, and ancestry, bringing themes that are very intimate and close to our hearts," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer. "As the luminaries meet in this sign, we will feel a deep need to feel safe and secure. We should expect to feel emotional, as nostalgia from the past comes back to be remembered or fully processed."
Both Cancer and the Moon are known for evoking emotion, so that's exactly what you should expect. During the new moon in Cancer, "we're better able to access our own emotional needs, nurture ourselves and others, and defend our sense of security," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. She warns that this particular new moon is built a bit differently, though. "What should be a cozy time focused on reconnecting with our inner world may feel more like a plunge into the depths of the unknown," she says.
Montúfar says that the days surrounding this lunar event should be filled with rest and solitude as we need to allow ourselves to feel the full spectrum of emotions the new moon is bringing (and to prepare for that plunge). "Big changes are on the horizon and to move towards the future, we must first process the past," she says.
While looking back to move ahead may feel counterproductive, it's going to be an important step to use the new moon energy to your advantage to work through your past and reconnect with others. "Since the July new moon signifies new beginnings, it can be a favourable time for initiating collaborations or connecting with others. The Cancer energy will make it easy to reach out to new people, network, or explore opportunities for cooperation and teamwork," says Hillary Coke, astrologer and tarot expert.
This new moon opposes Pluto, the Planet of Destruction, who is currently retrograde in Capricorn. "This means that power struggles or triangular situations will be brought to life, awakening struggles that we have in relationships," says astrologer Lisa Stardust."The flip side is that this can be very healing and cathartic if you allow yourself the opportunity to let go and move forward. Don’t forget, you have the ability to make the best decisions for yourself."
We're not going to sugarcoat it — this planetary opposition will cause some tension during this new moon. "At a deep, psychological level, we are getting pushback due to fear of the unknown. It’s scary to fully step into our power!" Montúfar says. "But luckily, the luminaries also form a sextile with Uranus and a trine with Neptune, helping us make the changes that will pave the way for us to gain true courage in this process of reinvention." Trust in yourself and push aside what others may think of you during this time. "We will need to if we’re going to make our deepest dreams a reality," Montúfar says.
Another positive: the new moon will also be connecting with Neptune, the Planet of Compassion, Forgiveness, Spirituality, and Illusion. "This will create a gentle atmosphere for processing any big feelings or memories that come up," says Campos. "It will create a sense of understanding between ourselves and others. We may feel safe to share what we are experiencing with loved ones."
That old, emotional baggage you've been carrying around? Yeah, let that shit go. "Thanks to Neptune's influence, this can also mark the beginning of a new creative project or spiritual journey," Campos says. "We must first feel to heal, but once we've confronted what's been lurking in the shadows, there is space for a beautiful and inspiring new beginning is around the corner."
Remember: New moons are new beginnings. What does yours look like?