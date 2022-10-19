Dever first read the script when she was 15 years old, and while the alternative take on the classic story of Romeo and Juliet looked slightly different than the movie released this month (small tweaks to reflect the changing times, she says), the now 25-year-old remembers the feeling she had reading it for the first time. Like her character Rosaline’s affection for Romeo, she was hooked. “I fell in love with this story and what the writers did with the comedy,” she says. “It was so, so good when I first read it that I was just excited to see it as an audience member whenever it [came] out.”