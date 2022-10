Amidst the thematically heavier miniseries and TV shows, Dever’s career has also been punctuated by flashes of comedic brilliance, specifically with her starring role as Amy in Booksmart ; the female-answer to Superbad. And this month, she’s also starring in the blockbuster rom-com Ticket to Paradise alongside genre heavyweights George Clooney and Julia Roberts. “I've never really been able to stay in one lane,” Dever says. “I've always loved doing comedy and then jumping from a comedy to a serious drama.” In part, because they can both offer her the thing she most looks for in roles: to be challenged. “It's easy to think about comedy in this like, oh, it's lighter, it's easier than drama,” she says. But that isn’t true, and is an unfair characterisation, she says. “You find challenges with everything. And I realised it's just about using a different part of your brain.”