Are You Ready To Manifest? The New Moon In Libra Is Here

Love is in the air — and so is the new moon in Libra. On September 25, the first lunation of autumn will bestow its gifts upon us, bringing in a major amount of romantic, transformative, and fortune-filled energy.
This particular new moon is all about transitions, mainly because — like we said before — it's the very first lunar event of this new season. "It’s also happening right in the middle of Mercury retrograde, meaning that there is a lot of change happening in our lives at this time," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Since October 9, Mercury retrograde has had us recalibrating our relationships, and as Mercury leaves Libra two days before this lunar event, we are getting a clearer picture of the path we will take moving forward."
But, the Mercury retrograde of it all means that it's not exactly ideal for us to rush into new things, even if we have more clarity. "Instead, you may feel more comfortable going back to an old passion or a hobby and approach it differently this time," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "Sometimes old callings from a different perspective can give you the feeling of a new adventure." Although this new moon will broaden our horizons, we should move forward slowly and ease into getting out of our comfort zones instead of hurtling erratically towards new beginnings.
If things have been hazy during the Planet of Communication's backwards dance, things are about to get much clearer — especially in the love department. Astrologer Stephanie Campos describes the new moon in Libra as a yearly invitation to reflect on and redefine our relationships. She says it's time we ask ourselves, are our needs being met? Is there any imbalance in our closest connections? "New moons signal fresh starts and opportunities, and this lunation asks you to think about how you show up in partnership," Campos says. "Hopeless romantics can thank their lucky stars as new connections and relationships could also unfold during this time."
Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck, echoes this sentiment. "This is a really great opportunity to embrace love and do work on making partnerships better," she tells Refinery29. "Being that the new moon occurs a few days after the sun’s ingress into Libra and the shift into fall, we should set intentions for the new season." Something we should be focusing on during the next few days is figuring out exactly how we want to be loved and also how we love in return. Things are about to get deep — are you ready?
This new moon opposes Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, who's currently retrograding in Aries, which "will lend extra confidence, courage and enthusiasm when it comes to going after our desires," says Campos. "Jupiter's influence generally lends major positive vibes to the sky, but it can also over-exaggerate. We may be a little more reactive, take things more personally, or tend to over commit."
There's a possibility for something to become blown out of proportion during this time, but because Jupiter is considered a positive influence, astrologer Leslie Hale says that there could also be a benefit for us in the long term. "The biggest downside to this opposition would be overconfidence or an excess of something," she says.
During its retrograde motion, Jupiter will enter Pisces on October 28, and after it goes direct, it will re-enter Aries on December 20. The next time the vibes of this planetary connection reappear, it'll be during the full moon in Libra on April 5, 2023, giving us a full-circle moment. Montúfar says we can use this new moon to set in motion something to manifest around that time, since all new moons have a six-month manifestation period. "At that time, there will be no retrograde planets in the sky — unlike now — meaning that our intentions can really take root and materialise," she says. Now is the most auspicious time to plant the seed of something major, so get to work.
New moons are always a welcoming energy that help propel us towards our future, and this one is no different. With the possibility of love and transformation on our horizons, what more could we ask for?