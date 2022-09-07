How Can We Cope With Unrequited Love & Desire? Lisa Taddeo Weighs In

“And when we do get prescriptive, [it can be harmful]. Say someone's going through a breakup or someone that they love died and someone else is like, ‘Oh, you should go to yoga,’ ‘You should take up knitting,’ ‘You should read this piece,’ ‘You should do sound therapy.’ I have been in the depths of depression and I have tried to do all those things. And there is nothing worse than when you have tried to do all those things and you just kind of want someone to listen to you and they just give you another thing to do. And that's kind of how I feel about the body stuff. It’s real. We do it. It happens. Until we get to a place where we don't do it anymore, I don't think that saying ‘the thing’ makes it happen more. I think it helps people who feel it to feel it less.”