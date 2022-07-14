"When I first saw this specific shade of lip pencil, I literally turned to my friend and said, “OOOOH, prepare to be sick of me in this lip pencil this summer!” Not all lip pencils are built the same, which is why I typically prefer to use a gel eyeliner pencil rather than a traditional lip pencil that requires a sharpener — more often than not, they wind up being dry and cake-y and not easy to use on-the-go. But not these: I don’t know what Sheena put in these (well, we do, it’s hyaluronic acid) to make them glide on so easily, but I am obsessed. I do wish there were a few more shades on the darker end that work for me / darker skin tones — I can use maybe two or three shades to give my desired look — but the formula is so good, I don’t really mind. I’ll buy the same shade over and over if it works for me." — Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer & Stories Creator