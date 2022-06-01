The Very Real Problem With Calling People ‘Needy’

These concepts matter outside of clinics and courtrooms because we all, to varying degrees, construct our sense of self through how people describe us. Language has incredible power to affirm but also to magnify negative relationships we might have with ourselves. Along with a difficulty in making boundaries, our problem with so-called ‘needy’ people may speak to a difficulty in accepting the more vulnerable parts of ourselves. We all want validation and love. But if we aren’t convinced that we are worthy of love, when it starts being reflected back at us alarm bells might ring. The solution is rarely to try and change someone by asking them to stop needing so much. They probably aren’t asking for too much at all.