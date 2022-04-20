Don’t get me wrong, I’ve tried. I smoke a handful of times each year, hoping — no, praying — that this will be the time I finally feel the euphoria of being happily stoned, and can enter into the world of funky grinders and brightly coloured rolling papers. I want to be able to bond with others over whether or not I prefer Blue Dream or Purple Kush. But that’s never been my reality. One of the first times I actually got high — like, really high — I was meeting up with a boy I had a crush on. He liked to smoke, so I pretended that I also liked to smoke. We did our thing, and then my plans went off the rails: I spent two hours completely silent, having an intense internal freakout. Then my mum came to pick me up.