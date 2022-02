How “Anti-Racist” Instagram Accounts Can Actually Cause Harm To People Of Colour

Natale’s actions — and the actions of similar accounts and the people who follow them — are a part of a larger problem: the Instagram infographic industrial complex. It is impossible to synthesise sociopolitical issues and concepts like anti-Black racism Indigenous land theft , or the war in Afghanistan — all of which have intricate, interconnected histories that span decades if not centuries — into a mere ten slides, regardless of how small the text’s sans serif font is. “Anybody can make anything on social media and make it seem like it's great just because they have good graphics,” says Chinea. “But [there] are real people who have actually studied these things and are telling you that this is wrong and that's what we need to listen to.”