Your Horoscope This Week: 6th February to 12th February, 2022

Work that begins from the inside out, that challenges us to not only accept our mistakes but use them to do better. The first quarter moon in Taurus on the 8th lights up the night as it hangs between Uranus and the North Node; it makes a square to the Sun in Aquarius and Saturn too. A few days later, on the 12th, Mercury in Capricorn makes a trine to the North Node in Taurus, and the message is clear: The moves we make now will have enduring results, so the moves we make now must be disciplined and account for inevitable losses. What falls away, clears the way.