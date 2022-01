Post-Traumatic Growth Is A Real Thing & You Might Be Experiencing It

Not everyone will have been through trauma during the pandemic and so not everyone will experience post-traumatic growth after it ends. But the concept has relevance to us all. Tedeschi and Calhoun, the forefathers of post-traumatic growth, have suggested the process can best be supported by 'expert companions': friends, relatives, spiritual leaders or professionals (such as therapists) who will listen to people who’ve been through trauma. Lowri Dowthwaite, a lecturer in psychological interventions at the University of Central Lancashire, says we should all remember the importance of supporting one another as the pandemic gradually ends. If you know someone who has been through trauma, you can sit with them as they talk through their feelings of horror, fear, guilt, shame and confusion, without passing judgement or pressuring them to 'feel better'.