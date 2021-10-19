All these men making decisions about a woman's future without her knowledge, consent, or physical presence should all make for a very un-feminist plot. And yet, of all the fairy-tale princesses out there, Fiona is the one that strikes me as the strongest. Let us count the ways:



She can defend herself



Apparently, the lonely dragon tower doubled as a dojo, because this girl's got some moves. In all seriousness, it's nice to see a fairy-tale female protagonist who doesn't have to rely on her male partner to save her. In fact, Fiona battles two "male saviours" at once: Robin Hood, who thinks he is rescuing her from Shrek; and Shrek, who wants to keep her from Bro-bin Hood and his gang of merry Frenchmen. With a few well-placed karate chops, Fiona shuts down Hood's advances and saves Shrek and Donkey faster than you can say "bonjour."