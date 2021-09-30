Billie Eilish Showed Off The Tattoo She Said We’d Never See

In her internet-breaking cover and photo spread in British Vogue, award-winning singer Billie Eilish gave us a glimpse of something she said we would never see: her tattoo. Styled in a cream-coloured corset and trench coat, Eilish showed off a large tattoo on her upper thigh and abdomen. The never-before-seen ink appears to be a dragon or serpent — at least, that's what her eagle-eyed fans think.
In a 2020 Vanity Fair interview, the singer copped to having a tattoo, but coyly added, "You won’t ever see it." She kept that promise... partially. Looking at the full-body photo, you can only see a bit of the tattoo peeking out from the lingerie, but it's not enough to work out exactly what it is.
Advertisement
This photoshoot, styled by Dena Giannini, is quite the stylistic departure for Eilish. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she told British Vogue. "Y'know, besides when I’m alone and shit."
The most popular theory making the rounds on Twitter is that Eilish’s upper-thigh tattoo is a dragon, but for every person that thinks they know, there are countless more who just want Eilish to explain. Still, some fans aren't convinced that this is Eilish's only tattoo and believe she has even more that she's not showing off.
While Eilish didn't share more about the tattoo in the new interview, she did share the beauty mantra she's living by as she prepares to turn 20 later this year. "It's all about what makes you feel good," she said. "If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks you look too big wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good."