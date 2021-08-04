How Exactly Does Ashton Kutcher Clean His Crotch? A Very Serious Investigation

While you might jump to the conclusion that Kutcher is entering the shower to do this daily crotch rinse, I have to say, as someone who — again, being brave here — despises bathing, I just don't think so. You see, if you have an aversion to the arduous process of cleaning your body, you're not popping into the shower for quickies as needed. If I'm going to take the time out of my day to fully undress and get all the way into the shower, then everything from scalp to toes is getting a good scrubbing, so that I don't have to do it again for a good long while. I cannot stress this enough: I've never understood the concept of a fast post-workout body shower. You're already making the commitment to get clean so you might as well make it count.