Paris Hilton Addresses The “3,000 Texts” About Her Rumoured Pregnancy

If you ask Hilton, this kind of random rumour is simply an occupational hazard that comes with being famous. However, she has talked openly about family planning in the past; earlier this year, Hilton revealed that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) at the suggestion of her friend Kim Kardashian. Her explanation for doing so was controversial — she is undergoing the treatment so that she can purposely select male and female embryos and give birth to boy and girl twins — but the thought process behind it actually stems from a deep longing to build her own legacy in a very crowded family tree.