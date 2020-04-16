Insbesondere am Anfang habe ich versucht, Leute, die normalerweise kein Yoga machen, dazu zu bringen, es mal auszuprobieren. Mein Channel war nicht für Profis gedacht, die eh schon auf Yoga-Festivals gehen. Mittlerweile macht jeder Yoga, was toll ist. Aber am Anfang war meine Fragestellung: Wie können wir einen leichten, kostenlosen Einstieg für Leute kreieren, die nicht von sich aus dazu finden oder die es eigentlich am dringendsten brauchen, aber glauben, nicht in die Yoga-Kultur zu passen?