Yoga-Star Adriene über zynische User & unglaubwürdige Influencer

Jess Commons
Photo via @adrienelouise.
Neulich in der Refinery29 – Redaktionskonferenz fragte jemand: „Was ist eigentlich dieses Yoga with Adriene?“ Stille im Raum. Irgendwann erbarmte sich jemand: „Ach, Adriene ist nur die einflussreichste Yogalehrerin des Planeten.“ Danach gab es kein Halten mehr. „SIE HAT MEIN LEBEN VERÄNDERT!“ „Wie meinst du das, WAS ist Yoga with Adriene?“
Die Sache ist: Wer einmal mit Adriene Mishlers YouTube-Videos Yoga gemacht hat, der kehrt in der Regel zu ihrem Channel zurück. Die 34 Jahre alte Texanerin ist der bei weitem größte Yoga-Star auf YouTube. Über vier Millionen Abonnenten weltweit (und unzählige weitere Nutzer, die mit ihren Videos tranieren, ohne den Channel zu abonnieren,) schauen sich tagtäglich eines ihrer mindestens 425 Yoga-Videos an. Und das hat seine Gründe: Adriene bietet wirklich für jede Stimmungs- und Lebenslage die passende Session an. „Yoga für Bescheidenheit“, „Yoga für Golfer“, „Yoga, wenn du wütend bist“ und „Happy Birthday Yoga“ sind nur einige Beispiele.
Ihre Community folgt einem verbindenden, positiven Glaubenssatz: #FWFG (Find What Feels Good), also in etwa: „Finde das, was sich gut anfühlt.“ Selbst die zynischsten unter deinen Freund*innen werden sich, wenn du sie nach Adriene fragst, sehr wahrscheinlich als heimliche Fans outen. Adriene kriegt es tatsächlich über YouTube hin, dass Leute etwas fühlen.
Ihr Yoga folgt dabei keiner speziellen Technik. Das führt dazu, dass einige Mitglieder der Yoga-Community die Nase über sie rümpfen. Adriene kann das herzlich egal sein. In ihren Videos geht es vielmehr darum, Yogatechniken wie Atemübungen und Körperwahrnehmung einzusetzen, um mit deren Hilfe besser durch diese schwierige Sache namens Alltag zu kommen. Dabei ist sie immer lustig, nett und ermutigend. Es verwundert wenig, dass sie in einer Zeit, in der sich junge Menschen psychischen Gesundheitsthemen immer bewusster werden, einen Nerv getroffen hat.
Ich habe Adriene im Rahmen der Global Girls– Tagung des Kinderhilfswerks Plan International getroffen und mit ihr über die kleinen und großen Themen in Zeiten von Social Media gesprochen: Zynische User, unauthentische Influencer und Frauen, die die Welt verändern.

Gerade in diejenigen, die ein wenig zynischer sind, versuche ich mich hineinzuversetzen: Was fühlen sie wohl gerade bei dieser oder jener Übung, und an welcher Stelle würden sie wahrscheinlich aufgeben?

Refinery29: Adriene, nach den USA hast du die meisten Abonnenten in London. Wie hast du es geschafft, eine so sarkastische Nation wie uns Briten zu überzeugen?
Adriene: Ich glaube, das hat viel mit meinem selbstironischen Humor zu tun. Den habe ich von Anfang an, ohne es zu merken, in die Videos gebracht. Dieser Humor scheint mir Aufmerksamkeit in Großbritannien verschafft zu haben.
Aber Londoner hassen aus Prinzip alles. Besonders alles Positive. Woran liegt es also, dass du hier so beliebt bist?
Insbesondere am Anfang habe ich versucht, Leute, die normalerweise kein Yoga machen, dazu zu bringen, es mal auszuprobieren. Mein Channel war nicht für Profis gedacht, die eh schon auf Yoga-Festivals gehen. Mittlerweile macht jeder Yoga, was toll ist. Aber am Anfang war meine Fragestellung: Wie können wir einen leichten, kostenlosen Einstieg für Leute kreieren, die nicht von sich aus dazu finden oder die es eigentlich am dringendsten brauchen, aber glauben, nicht in die Yoga-Kultur zu passen?
Gerade in diejenigen, die ein wenig zynischer sind, versuche ich mich hineinzuversetzen: Was fühlen sie wohl gerade bei dieser oder jener Übung, und an welcher Stelle würden sie wahrscheinlich aufgeben? Dann nutze ich meinen Humor, um dem entgegenzuwirken und sie zum Weitermachen zu bewegen. Selbst wenn es auch mal schlechte Witze sind, die ich da mache.
Die nächste Frage ist vielleicht ein bisschen komisch: Die meisten deiner Videos finden vor einem Fenster statt, das sicher viele Nutzer gut kennen. Aber was ist eigentlich gegenüber, hinter der Kamera? Hast du da eine geheime Chaos-Ecke?
Ha, hinter der Kamera befindet sich mein Esszimmertisch, den ich mittlerweile dauerhaft an die Wand gestellt habe. Und dann noch ein paar mehr Decken und Blöcke und eine zusätzliche Yogamatte. Es ist einfach mein Esszimmer, das ich zum Yogaraum umfunktioniert habe. Nicht dass jeder einen Yogaraum zu Hause haben kann oder will, aber dein Zuhause sollte ein Ort sein, an dem zu deiner Mitte zurückfinden und auch Sport machen kannst.
Wie oft machst du selbst, neben der Videos, die du aufnimmst, Yoga?
Ich versuche, jeden Tag auf die Matte zu gehen. Das ist das Ziel. Entweder mache ich meine eigene Routine oder ich gehe in ein Studio in Austen. Ich gehe aber auch gerne Joggen oder zum Balletttraining. Ich habe einen Trainer, dessen Ansatz ganzheitliche Stärkung ist. Aber zu Hause mache ich einfach mein eigenes Ding. Da ich allein lebe, lasse ich meine Matte meistens einfach ausgerollt draußen liegen, sodass ich jederzeit drauf gehen kann.
Es gibt Yoga-Stunden in London, die 25 Pfund kosten. Dafür bekommt man in Fast-Food-Restaurants ein Essen für zwei Personen inklusive Getränke. In New York kosten Kurse teilweise sogar 35 Dollar. Die meisten Leute können sich das einfach nicht leisten. Glaubst du, dass Leute wirklich nur mit YouTube zum Yoga kommen?
Ich denke nicht, dass man in ein Studio gehen muss, um Yoga zu machen. Das ist einfach nicht das Richtige für jeden. Ich will den Yoga-Studios nicht die Leute wegnehmen, und das tue ich auch nicht. Es gibt sogar Studios, die mir Dankeskarten geschickt haben, weil wegen mir so viele neue Mitglieder zu ihnen kommen. Was mir nur wichtig ist, ist dass die Leute verstehen, dass es sich beim Yoga um etwas Persönliches handelt. Es ist so etwas wie eine Werkzeugkiste [mit der du deinen Alltag meistern kannst] und die jederzeit kostenlos für dich zur Verfügung steht, indem du einfach auf deine Haltung oder Atmung achtest.
Als du gemerkt hast, dass die Zahl deiner Follower wächst, hast du da Druck verspürt, dir teurere Kleidung oder Ausrüstung zu besorgen oder mehr Make-up zu tragen? Wenn ich in deiner Position wäre, würde ich wahrscheinlich nur noch Videos in High Heels und einer Federboa um den Hals drehen.
Je mehr Leute mir folgen, desto mehr muss ich zu mir stehen. Sonst würde das Ganze den Bach runtergehen. Früher habe ich gesagt, ich interessiere mich nicht für Follower. Aber mir wurde schnell bewusst, dass dieser starrköpfige Stolz fehl am Platze ist, denn natürlich sagen diese Zahlen etwas aus. Deswegen kümmere ich mich mittlerweile um meinen Social-Media-Auftritt und bin mir ziemlich bewusst darüber, was ich poste. Ich mag schöne Sachen und trage auch Make-up, aber persönlich mag ich es nicht, zu viel Schminke aufzulegen. Klar mag ich es, gut auszusehen und mich gut zu fühlen.
Aber ich würde diese Gelegenheit gerne nutzen, um zu sagen, dass es mich wahnsinnig macht, wenn Influencer sagen, ihnen ist es wichtig, Aufmerksamkeit auf dieses oder jenes Thema zu lenken oder dass sie für sonst was stehen, und dann sieht man sie auf einem Foto auf einmal mit einem Plastikdeckel [eines Coffee-to-go-Bechers] und denkt sich, denen ist das in Wirklichkeit scheißegal.
Ja, das ist ganz schön frustrierend…
Da denke ich mir, wenn du Influencer werden willst, musst du dich von sowas fernhalten. Nicht, dass ich finde, dass ich besser bin als andere Leute, aber in letzter Zeit sehe ich immer mehr meiner Kolleg*innen, die so tun als würden sie sich für aktuelle Themen einsetzen. Aber schaut man sich deren Bilder an, sieht man, dass ihnen die Umwelt in Wirklichkeit egal ist und dass sie sich nicht die geringste Mühe geben, irgendetwas zu verändern. Ich finde aber, das gehört mit dazu, wenn man Follower hat. Wenn du dich selbst Influencer nennst, dann solltest du die Leute schon positiv beeinflussen. Ansonsten kannst du es direkt sein lassen.
Dieses Interview findet während der Global Girls– Tagung des Kinderhilfswerks Plan International statt. Wer ist die inspirierendste Frau in deinem Leben?
Auf jeden Fall meine Mutter. Sie ist [Yoga-]Meisterlehrerin und war außerdem jahrelang Professorin. Viele Leute, mit denen ich heute arbeite, sind ehemalige Schüler von ihr. Sogar Leute in der [Yoga With Adriene] – Community schreiben auf Social Media Sachen wie: „Das hat Adrienes Mum gesagt.“
Wenn du dir heutzutage Mädchen anschaust, was siehst du da?
Ich weiß, dass ich nicht allein bin mit dem Gefühl, dass hier gerade etwas in Gang kommt. Ich sehe, mit welcher Haltung junge Frauen stehen und wie sich das auch auf ihre Stimme auswirkt. Das inspiriert mich total. Die Zeit, in der wir leben, ist besonders. Denkt man an all die denkwürdigen Ereignisse in der Geschichte, frage ich mich, ob die Menschen, die sich zum Beispiel für die Gleichheit der Geschlechter eingesetzt haben, wohl wussten, dass sie gerade dabei sind, Geschichte zu schreiben?
