Milo talking about Jess/ what it was like returning to Gilmore girls at wizard world comic con today. If you repost this video please give credit to me bc this is my video, thank you💞 This panel was moderated by the wonderful Liz prugh, co-founder of @pure_fandom (also sorry the quality isn't good and the seats aren't either) #miloventimiglia #wizardworld #gilmoregirls #jessmariano

A video posted by gilmore girls (@jess.confessions) on Aug 19, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT