"Hoch"zeit: Dieses Paar heiratete am ungewöhnlichsten Ort, den du dir vorstellen kannst

Insa Grüning
Als sich Ashley Schmieder und James Sissom dazu entschlossen haben zu heiraten, war für beide klar: Dieser Tag muss für sie beide außergewöhnlich werden. Sich in irgendeiner Kirche im Kreise der Familie und Freunde einfach „nur“ das Ja-Wort zu geben, schien ihnen für diesen Anlass nicht angemessen genug zu sein. Es sollte etwas Exotisches werden, inklusive Nervenkitzel und Abenteuerfaktor, unbedingt ein ungewöhnlicher Ort. „Nach reichlicher Überlegung haben wir uns entschieden, dass zu uns eine traditionelle Hochzeit nicht passt.“ erzählten sie gegenüber der Daily Mail.
Also erfüllten sich die beiden Outdoor-Fans einen lang gehegten Traum, der all ihre Vorstellungen erfüllen sollte und planten ihre Hochzeit auf dem Mount Everest, dem mit 8848 Metern höchsten Berg der Erde. Nach einem Jahr Vorbereitungszeit, reiste das Paar aus Kalifornien ins Himalaya Gebirge, um dort tatsächlich zu heiraten.
Werbung
Hochzeit unter Sauerstoffmangel
Gemeinsam mit einem Expeditionsteam und dem Fotografen ging es bergauf, durch Matsch, Schnee und eisige Temperaturen Richtung Basecamp. Allein bis hierhin haben es schon einige Bergsteiger vor ihnen nicht mehr lebend geschafft. Insgesamt dauerte der Aufstieg zur ersten Etappe drei Wochen, Schlaflosigkeit und Übelkeit sind in diesen Höhenlagen keine Seltenheit. Die Ausrüstung sah dementsprechend zunächst wetterfeste Funktionskleidung statt High Heels und Hochsteckfrisur vor. Doch nach 5200 erklommenen Höhenmetern entschied das Paar, dass sie den idealen Ort nun gefunden hätten, um sich endlich das Ja-Wort zu geben.
Et voilà: Kurzerhand tauschten sie die Bergsteigerausrüstung gegen weißes Hochzeitskleid und schwarzen Anzug – die Trekkingstiefel ließen sie während der Trauung zur Sicherheit jedoch lieber an. Das tat dem Wedding-Look der beiden keinen Abbruch, sondern fügt sich nahtlos in das einzigartige und zugegebenermaßen spektakuläre Hochzeits-Ambiente vor der Mount Everest-Kulisse ein. Die Zeremonie (Ehegelübte, Kuss, Fotos) durfte insgesamt allerdings nur 1,5 Stunden dauern, denn dann ging es nach der dreiwöchigen „Hochzeit“ mit dem Helikopter zurück ins Tal, wo sie als das erste auf dem Mount Everest vermähltes Ehepaar landeten.
Hier gibt es die beeindruckenden Hochzeitsfotos:

Our Mount Everest Adventure wedding story has gone viral, national and international, with 44k shares alone in the last day from the UK's Daily Mail post, now Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style!, contacted by Today.com, ,... read the full story and view more images on my blog. I'm getting multiple media requests around the world for interviews and publications, pretty incredible. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #thegreatoutdoors #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill #weddingdress #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) am

Here's a behind-the-scenes shot while shooting James and Ashley Schmieder after they saw each other for the first time in wedding attire around 4 degrees Fahrenheit, up near 17,500 feet, near Kala Patar, day before base camp. (Mt. Everest is the darker mountain in the back on the right with the cloud cover). . Tomorrow I'm posting on the blog the actual wedding images. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #elopement #thegreatoutdoors #outsidemagazine #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) am

Documenting a wedding up to and at Mt. Everest Base Camp right in front of the Khumbu ice-fall where Sherpas lay ladders over deep crevasses for climbers to cross with the Himalayan mountain range surrounding us...can officially be the answer to the most asked question I get from you all: What has been your favorite wedding location? . We appeared on Fox40 news news this morning, CBS a few days ago, check out the interview on my Facebook link. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) am

Everest Base camp was desolate and cold, but James and Ashley married despite those conditions, even with the lack of time and air available. We accomplished our mission, have returned home, and are now trying to rest and adjust back to our regular schedule. Soon I'll go through the images and see what we captured. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #elopement #thegreatoutdoors #outsidemagazine #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) am

Werbung

More from Living

R29 Originals