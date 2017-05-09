Mount Everest. Just after James and Ashley saw each other the first time in their wedding attire, then got married at Base Camp March 2017. Here's a portrait of our bride with Mt. Everest in the background. . . . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #bridalfashion #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #brides #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest
Our Mount Everest Adventure wedding story has gone viral, national and international, with 44k shares alone in the last day from the UK's Daily Mail post, now Cosmopolitan, Yahoo Style!, contacted by Today.com, ,... read the full story and view more images on my blog. I'm getting multiple media requests around the world for interviews and publications, pretty incredible.
Here's a behind-the-scenes shot while shooting James and Ashley Schmieder after they saw each other for the first time in wedding attire around 4 degrees Fahrenheit, up near 17,500 feet, near Kala Patar, day before base camp. (Mt. Everest is the darker mountain in the back on the right with the cloud cover). Tomorrow I'm posting on the blog the actual wedding images.
Documenting a wedding up to and at Mt. Everest Base Camp right in front of the Khumbu ice-fall where Sherpas lay ladders over deep crevasses for climbers to cross with the Himalayan mountain range surrounding us...can officially be the answer to the most asked question I get from you all: What has been your favorite wedding location? We appeared on Fox40 news news this morning, CBS a few days ago, check out the interview on my Facebook link.
Everest Base camp was desolate and cold, but James and Ashley married despite those conditions, even with the lack of time and air available. We accomplished our mission, have returned home, and are now trying to rest and adjust back to our regular schedule. Soon I'll go through the images and see what we captured.