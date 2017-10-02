This year, for our annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, @AliciaKeys models the Ophelia Whistling lingerie set. A cause close to both Alicia and Stella's hearts, the campaign will support Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center of Harlem (BECH), which has screened over 200,000 women for breast cancer providing them with access to free and low-cost high quality care. Proceeds from the sale of the set will also benefit the Linda McCartney Center in Liverpool, UK. Discover more from the campaign and shop the set at #StellaMcCartney.com #StellaSupport #StellasWorld #BCA #BCA2017
I've never really shared this but My mother is a breast cancer survivor. Breast cancer affects us all, and that’s why I’m joining my sis @stellamccartney in starting a conversation and encouraging every woman to go get checked. I’m showing my support by wearing Stella’s beautiful Ophelia Whistling lingerie set.??♀️ A percentage of all proceeds are donated to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center in Harlem. Head to my site to learn more about how to get involved. ????#LinkInBio