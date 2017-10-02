Story aus News

Alicia Keys verarbeitet in Charity-Kampagne die Brustkrebserkrankung ihrer Mutter

Insa Grüning
Im Oktober ist internationaler Brustkrebsmonat, der übrigens schon 1985 von der American Cancer Society initiiert wurde. Weltweit machen deshalb aktuell wieder verschiedene Aktionen auf die Gefahr Brustkrebs aufmerksam. Im Fokus steht dabei insbesondere die Aufklärung sowie die noch bessere Erforschung der Erkrankung, von der immer mehr Frauen betroffen sind.
Daneben stehen auch Benefiz- und Charity-Veranstaltungen an, bei denen es primär darum geht, Gelder zu sammeln, um betroffene Frauen zu unterstützen und die Vorsorge-Situation langfristig zu verbessern.
Designerin Stella McCartney setzt sich seit Jahren für die Brustkrebs-Vorsorge ein. In diesem Jahr entwirft sie eine limitierte Dessous-Kollektion, die nicht nur wunderschön anzusehen ist, sondern vor allem durch Funktionalität besticht. Ein speziell designter Kompressions-BH für Frauen, die sich zuvor einer Masketomie unterziehen mussten, ist das Herzstück der Kollektion. Als Testimonial für die dazugehörige Kampagne stand zudem niemand Geringeres als Sängerin Alicia Keys Pate.
Werbung
Keine zufällige Wahl, denn sowohl Stella McCartney als auch Alicia Keys haben einen persönlichen Bezug zu der Krankheit. Während Alicia Keys Mutter den Kampf gegen den Brustkrebs gewonnen hat, erlag die Mutter Stella McCartneys den Folgen der Krankheit im Jahre 1998. Beide wissen also, wie schwer der Umgang mit einer solchen Diagnose ist.
Gerade Afroamerikanerinnen sind derzeit immer noch häufiger von Brustkrebserkrankungen betroffen, das Risiko ist sogar 42% höher als bei weißen Frauen. „Die höhere Sterblichkeitsrate ist hauptsächlich darin begründet, dass sie nicht die Möglichkeiten einer Frühdiagnose oder der richtigen Behandlung haben", berichtet Stella McCartney. „Das hat mich wirklich dazu bewogen, mich an Alicia zu wenden. Ich habe sie gefragt, ob sie Lust hätte sich an die Community zu richten und das Gesicht der Kampagne zu sein."
Primäres Ziel der Charity-Kampagne ist die Möglichkeiten der Brustkrebsfrüherkennung bekannter zu machen und Frauen weltweit dazu zu animieren, regelmäßige Screenings zu machen.
Die Kollektion von Stella McCartney ist seit dem 1. Oktober in den Stores und online erhältlich. Ein Teil des Erlöses gehen an das Lind McCartney Center in Liverpool und soll vornehmlich und die Erforschung neuer Behandlungsmethoden für Brustkrebs fließen.
Werbung

More from Fashion

R29 Originals