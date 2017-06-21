Story aus Beauty

Barbies Ken hat ein Makeover hinter sich & alle rasten aus

Kelsey Castañon
Gestatten, Hipster-Ken! „Ich bin keine herkömmliche Ken-Puppe, ich bin eine coole Ken-Puppe“, die Phrase auf Mattels Boxen der Neuauflage haben wir schon fast erwartet.
Kens 2017-Optik steht schon im krassen Kontrast zu seinem 1961 „all-american"-Look mit den geformten Bauchmuskeln, den ozeanblauen Augen und Bananen-gelben, glatten Haaren: Es gibt jetzt 15 verschiedene Kens mit einer Reihe von Frisuren, Outfits, Hauttönen und Körpertypen. (Weil wenn Tinder uns etwas gelehrt hat, ist es, dass Männer in vielen verschiedenen Formen existieren.)
Und es gibt eine besondere Frisur, die viel Aufmerksamkeit bekommt: der Männer-Dutt. Dieser Ken ist so trendy – da kann Twitter einfach nicht schweigen:
Und das Beste ist: Weil Kens Haar aus Plastik ist, muss sich Barbie nicht sorgen, dass ihr Hipsterfreund Bürsten und Haargummis klaut...What a time to be alive!
