Der Rainbow Light Filter ist der neue Super-Trend auf Instagram

Insa Grüning
Wenn man beim täglichen Durchscrollen seines Instagram-Feeds gleich mehrere Male auf ein- und dasselbe Phänomen stößt, kann dies eigentlich nur bedeuten: Ein neuer Trend ist geboren. Und der Fotosharing-Dienst ist bekanntlich ein Mekka für alle, die auf der Suche nach Schönem, Skurrilem oder Ausgefallen sind.
Der neueste Hype ist der sogenannte Rainbow Light Filter – sprich Farbakzente in Regenbogenoptik, die sich in allen erdenklichen Ausführungen auf den Bildern tummeln. Auch Star-Bloggerinnen wie Chiara Ferragni setzen auf den Rainbow Filter und verleihen ihren Bildern damit den gewissen Twist.
Wer jetzt allerdings denkt, dass es sich bei dem Phänomen um einen vorgefertigten Instagram Filter handelt, der ganz easy über jedes Motiv gelegt werden kann, täuscht sich: Der Rainbow Light Filter Effekt wird tatsächlich noch manuell inszeniert und durch spezielle Lichteinfälle herbeigeführt, die sich auf anschließend auf Gesichtern, Körpern oder anderen Objekten spiegeln.
Momentan gestaltet sich die Herstellung des Regenbogeneffekts zwar noch etwas kompliziert, da es ohne einen Spiegelgegenstand plus ausreichende Lichtquelle zur Reflexion nicht funktioniert, aber wir sind uns ziemlich sicher, dass es schon ganz bald eine App geben wird, die mit einem Klick den gewünschten Farbverlauf im Bild positioniert.
Wir zeigen euch anbei eine Auswahl gelungener Beispiele zur Inspiration:

